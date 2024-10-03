Doliver Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Doliver Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Sempra were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in Sempra by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sempra in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sempra from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sempra from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sempra from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.58.

Sempra Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $83.38 on Thursday. Sempra has a 12 month low of $63.75 and a 12 month high of $84.47. The company has a market cap of $52.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.62.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Sempra’s payout ratio is 54.93%.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Featured Articles

