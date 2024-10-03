ABCMETA (META) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

ABCMETA (META) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $19,483.48 and approximately $1.35 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00008681 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00013749 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,519.52 or 0.99938390 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000991 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007344 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007175 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

META is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000019 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.