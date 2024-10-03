My DeFi Pet (DPET) Market Cap Reaches $1.67 Million

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and $44,445.16 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

DPET is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,657,919 tokens. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

