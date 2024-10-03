MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) PT Lowered to $110.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Monday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.09.

MKS Instruments stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.39. 166,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,360. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.58. MKS Instruments has a 52-week low of $63.44 and a 52-week high of $147.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.64.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.38 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $27,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,818.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $31,891.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,805.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $27,225.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,818.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,575 shares of company stock worth $303,660 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $918,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 78,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,387,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,892,941 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $709,077,000 after buying an additional 39,045 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 29.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 111,923 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,886,000 after buying an additional 25,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 7.6% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 141,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,436,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

