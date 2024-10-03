LooksRare (LOOKS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.68 Million

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. LooksRare has a market cap of $39.39 million and $2.68 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LooksRare has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LooksRare token can currently be purchased for about $0.0394 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About LooksRare

LooksRare was first traded on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,941,673 tokens. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LooksRare

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare (LOOKS) is the native token of the LooksRare platform, an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. It’s used for transactions, governance voting, and user rewards on the platform. LooksRare is a decentralized marketplace for trading Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), providing a platform for users to mint, buy, sell, and showcase NFTs. The LOOKS token facilitates transactions, enables governance participation, and rewards active users.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LooksRare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LooksRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

