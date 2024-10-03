CashBackPro Price Tops $0.0601 on Exchanges (CBP)

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One CashBackPro token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0601 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. CashBackPro has a total market capitalization of $5.42 million and approximately $19,387.48 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CashBackPro alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00008681 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00013749 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,519.52 or 0.99938390 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000991 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007344 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007175 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000036 BTC.

CashBackPro Token Profile

CashBackPro (CBP) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,207,483 tokens. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance.

CashBackPro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,207,483.017517 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.05972939 USD and is down -1.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $111,218.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBackPro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CashBackPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CashBackPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashBackPro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.