Dentgroup LLC Acquires 5,180 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Dentgroup LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the quarter. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,018.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $608,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,237,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,104,000 after buying an additional 689,161 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $424,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $47.01 on Thursday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $42.56 and a 52-week high of $47.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.69.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1569 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

