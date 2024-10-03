Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Increases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 1.4% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $5,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3,125.0% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

EFV stock opened at $57.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.78.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

