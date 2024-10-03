Dentgroup LLC Takes $1.11 Million Position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY)

Dentgroup LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000. Dentgroup LLC owned 0.36% of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDHY. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 26.4% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 35.2% in the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDHY opened at $49.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.21. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $44.64 and a 1 year high of $49.79.

The Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (FDHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund using a quantitative screen to select high-yield bonds issued by US and foreign corporations. The fund seeks a high level of income, and may also seek capital appreciation.

