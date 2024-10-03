Dentgroup LLC Has $494,000 Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Dentgroup LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 159,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. &PARTNERS bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 392.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,809 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $91.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.02. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.63 and a 52-week high of $93.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

