American National Bank & Trust Lowers Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

American National Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,657 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,209,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,886,849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,099,024 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 71,794,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,008,798,000 after buying an additional 2,241,609 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,104,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $450,593,000 after acquiring an additional 290,760 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 3.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,923,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $417,561,000 after purchasing an additional 470,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,260,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,077,000 after purchasing an additional 238,850 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFE stock opened at $28.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -476.67, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.31. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $34.11.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Daiwa America raised Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

