Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Has $7.05 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.7% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 15,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $81.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $56.78 and a 1 year high of $84.16.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

