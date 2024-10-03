Maple Brown Abbott Ltd Sells 6,493 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Maple Brown Abbott Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 21.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,493 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 0.4% of Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 60,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 398,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,486,000 after purchasing an additional 11,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,169.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,505,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,168 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $175.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $911.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.95 and its 200-day moving average is $160.00. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $84.95 and a one year high of $193.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 37.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a $0.4871 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Barclays raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

