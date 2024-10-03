BancFirst Trust & Investment Management Sells 609 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 36.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,776,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,751,000 after purchasing an additional 861,704 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,380,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,356,000 after purchasing an additional 420,007 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,258,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,111,000 after buying an additional 200,427 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,539,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,516,000 after buying an additional 139,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 228.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,496,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,533,000 after buying an additional 1,040,767 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $196.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $147.23 and a 12-month high of $197.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.10.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

