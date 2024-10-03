First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 30,507 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 30,507 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,623,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $957,845,000 after buying an additional 2,951,506 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,505,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $593,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,820 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,868,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,761,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,938 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4,614.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,336,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at about $134,096,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNI. Stephens reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $119.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.76.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CNI stock opened at $115.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $73.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.48. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 32.00%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.614 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 39.08%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Further Reading

