First Financial Bank Trust Division Has $1.27 Million Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

First Financial Bank Trust Division decreased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Research LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.1% in the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on CL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.74.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.3 %

CL stock opened at $102.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $83.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $109.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 470.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $1,522,894.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,729.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,636,988.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,929.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total transaction of $1,522,894.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,729.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,490 shares of company stock worth $4,486,063. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

