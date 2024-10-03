2,628 Shares in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Bought by First Community Trust NA

First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,708,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,770 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,657,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,029 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 84.8% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,550,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,595,000 after buying an additional 1,628,757 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,616,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,992,000 after buying an additional 1,019,861 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,264,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,088,000 after buying an additional 962,055 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $37.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $30.80 and a 1 year high of $38.51.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

