American National Bank & Trust Acquires 15 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

American National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the quarter. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 60.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 110,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,508,000 after acquiring an additional 41,487 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $3,292,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 27.6% during the second quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $918.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a PE ratio of 109.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $874.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $787.50. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $392.10 and a 12 month high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $507.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 59.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MPWR. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $959.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 10,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.83, for a total value of $9,281,286.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,311,135.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 10,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.83, for a total value of $9,281,286.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,311,135.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.58, for a total value of $2,665,213.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,987,866.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,534 shares of company stock worth $50,452,525 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

