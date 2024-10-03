American National Bank & Trust Decreases Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

American National Bank & Trust lessened its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 7.9% during the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,747,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

NYSE MO opened at $50.59 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $54.95.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 232.55% and a net margin of 42.25%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.36%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

