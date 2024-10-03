iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Holdings Boosted by Global Wealth Strategies & Associates

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 3.4% of Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $10,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. City State Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

QUAL opened at $178.44 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.75. The stock has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.