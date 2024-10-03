Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 550 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. trimmed its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 62.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $53,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at $591,596. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $53,382.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,596. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $32,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,464.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $66.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of -56.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.61. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $69.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.75.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.34% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -242.37%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

