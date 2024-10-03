iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Holdings Raised by Paragon Capital Management Inc.

Paragon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 6.1% of Paragon Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Paragon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEF. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 32,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $274,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,346,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,383,000 after buying an additional 281,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,016,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $97.91 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $99.18. The stock has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.78.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2882 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

