Mattson Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 26,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NYT. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of New York Times by 2.2% during the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in New York Times by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 22,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in New York Times by 34.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of New York Times by 3.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get New York Times alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on NYT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on New York Times from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on New York Times from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Times currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

Insider Transactions at New York Times

In other New York Times news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 18,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $986,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,487,546.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO William Bardeen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $109,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,786.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 18,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $986,736.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,487,546.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYT opened at $55.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.18 and a 200 day moving average of $50.06. The New York Times Company has a twelve month low of $39.73 and a twelve month high of $56.49.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. New York Times had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

New York Times Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

About New York Times

(Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.