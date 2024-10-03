Mattson Financial Services LLC Makes New $1.15 Million Investment in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BALL. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Ball during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Ball by 598.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ball by 334.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ball during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on BALL shares. Morgan Stanley raised Ball from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ball from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ball from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Ball from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.08.

Ball Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE BALL opened at $66.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $71.32.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 32.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.02%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

