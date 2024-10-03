Ashburton Jersey Ltd Makes New Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 236,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,998,000. Schlumberger comprises 4.6% of Ashburton Jersey Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Capital World Investors raised its position in Schlumberger by 72.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 88,950,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,875,402,000 after acquiring an additional 37,333,485 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 14.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,986,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,712,897,000 after buying an additional 10,606,191 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 35.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,640,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $635,883,000 after buying an additional 3,069,395 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter worth about $92,944,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter worth about $91,364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $43.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $62.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $38.66 and a fifty-two week high of $61.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.87.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $6,056,326.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,432,012.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $492,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,428.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $6,056,326.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,699 shares in the company, valued at $12,432,012.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 180,716 shares of company stock valued at $9,048,624. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

