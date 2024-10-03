Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 3.6% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 204,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 18,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 47,279 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 159,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,353,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,535,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,922 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO stock opened at $49.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $89.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $49.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.74.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

