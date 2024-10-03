Monero (XMR) Price Tops $141.11 on Exchanges

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.60 billion and $72.89 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can now be bought for approximately $141.11 or 0.00235028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Monero has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,038.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $313.19 or 0.00521645 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00009730 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.51 or 0.00104118 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00030523 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00029000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.59 or 0.00072611 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

