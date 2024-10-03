Davis Capital Management Has $1.53 Million Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Davis Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Eaton comprises about 1.2% of Davis Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Davis Capital Management’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETN. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 12,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 33,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in Eaton by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 13,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $181,411,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, Director Karenann K. Terrell acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $298.97 per share, for a total transaction of $149,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Karenann K. Terrell acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $298.97 per share, for a total transaction of $149,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,511 shares of company stock worth $15,809,326 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Eaton in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Eaton from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Eaton from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.88.

Eaton Price Performance

Eaton stock opened at $327.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $131.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.01. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $191.82 and a 12 month high of $345.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $301.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.34.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. Analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.39%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

