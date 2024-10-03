The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $12,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 102.3% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $392.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.39.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $378.16 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $232.06 and a 12 month high of $385.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

