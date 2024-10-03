Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA cut its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at $9,177,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Pentair by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 44,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pentair by 46,425.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pentair by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on PNR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Pentair from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Pentair from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.47.

Pentair Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of PNR opened at $95.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.16. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $57.18 and a twelve month high of $98.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 16.05%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.47%.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

