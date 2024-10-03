Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $50.31 Million Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,535 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises about 3.7% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Appleton Partners Inc. MA owned about 0.39% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $50,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $112.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.70 and its 200 day moving average is $105.83. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $80.74 and a one year high of $113.09. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

