Jacobs & Co. CA Increases Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,989 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Intuit were worth $8,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,057,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,937,502,000 after acquiring an additional 283,291 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,304,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,654 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,114,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,946,954,000 after purchasing an additional 270,432 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,340,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,538,236,000 after purchasing an additional 23,995 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,616,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,062,578,000 after buying an additional 238,486 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $607.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $633.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $629.91. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $473.56 and a one year high of $676.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 30,159 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.36, for a total value of $19,372,935.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,038 shares in the company, valued at $33,427,129.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 11,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.61, for a total transaction of $6,997,607.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,752,985.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 30,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.36, for a total value of $19,372,935.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,038 shares in the company, valued at $33,427,129.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,522 shares of company stock worth $32,284,911 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Intuit from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $757.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $745.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $768.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $735.71.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

