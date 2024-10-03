PAID Network (PAID) Price Tops $0.0451 on Exchanges

PAID Network (PAID) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. PAID Network has a total market capitalization of $19.30 million and $36,684.32 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAID Network token can now be purchased for $0.0451 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PAID Network has traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000060 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About PAID Network

PAID Network’s total supply is 590,840,387 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,107,911 tokens. PAID Network’s official website is paidnetwork.com. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network. PAID Network’s official message board is paidnetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling PAID Network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network (PAID) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. PAID Network has a current supply of 590,840,387.16 with 428,107,911.06 in circulation. The last known price of PAID Network is 0.04882197 USD and is down -5.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $40,784.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paidnetwork.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAID Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

