Flare (FLR) Price Up 1.1% Over Last Week

Flare (FLR) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 3rd. During the last week, Flare has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. Flare has a total market cap of $745.75 million and $38.88 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flare coin can currently be purchased for $0.0154 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Flare

Flare’s launch date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 102,602,682,420 coins and its circulating supply is 48,420,755,109 coins. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Flare is flare.network. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 102,602,698,658.66528 with 48,487,048,499.62765 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01686697 USD and is up 14.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $29,733,077.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

