Jito Price Hits $1.95 on Exchanges (JTO)

Jito (JTO) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Jito token can currently be purchased for about $1.95 or 0.00003226 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Jito has traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jito has a market cap of $224.66 million and $29.47 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Jito was first traded on December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jito is www.jito.network. The official message board for Jito is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol.

Jito Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 127,121,742.2 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 2.10129846 USD and is down -2.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 235 active market(s) with $29,366,005.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jito should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

