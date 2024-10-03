FlatQube (QUBE) Trading 19.7% Lower This Week

FlatQube (QUBE) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One FlatQube token can currently be bought for about $0.0517 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, FlatQube has traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar. FlatQube has a total market cap of $41.41 million and approximately $325.51 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About FlatQube

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. The official website for FlatQube is flatqube.io. The official message board for FlatQube is flatqube.medium.com. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FlatQube Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 0.05009053 USD and is down -8.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $42.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlatQube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlatQube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

