Terra (LUNA) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $39.76 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000578 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra has a market capitalization of $248.67 million and $39.76 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Terra has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000591 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000330 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Terra Profile

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 709,984,438 coins. The official website for Terra is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

