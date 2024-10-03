Orbler (ORBR) Price Hits $0.24 on Top Exchanges

Orbler (ORBR) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Orbler has a total market capitalization of $49.14 million and $47,259.34 worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbler token can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000399 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Orbler has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Orbler Profile

Orbler’s genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official message board is medium.com/@orbler. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Orbler is orbler.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.

ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

Orbler Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbler should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbler using one of the exchanges listed above.

