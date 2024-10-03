Jacobs & Co. CA Has $9.80 Million Stock Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Jacobs & Co. CA lowered its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $9,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Hubbell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HUBB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $431.00 to $441.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $407.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hubbell from $368.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $383.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.88.

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $427.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $390.36 and its 200 day moving average is $390.53. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $248.37 and a one year high of $433.03. The firm has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 36.39%.

In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total transaction of $5,868,528.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,861,791.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total transaction of $5,868,528.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,415 shares in the company, valued at $24,861,791.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total transaction of $164,043.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,781.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

