General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH reduced its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. American Trust bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $561,000. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth $2,052,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,147,000. Finally, Farmers National Bank grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 10,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GD. Barclays boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $293.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $334.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $406,626.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

NYSE:GD opened at $303.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.72. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $214.53 and a 52-week high of $309.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $83.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.61.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 46.33%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Recommended Stories

