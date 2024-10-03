Park National Corp OH Sells 288 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Park National Corp OH lowered its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GPC. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Union Savings Bank raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 740.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 36.1% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of GPC opened at $138.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.73 and its 200-day moving average is $144.59. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $126.35 and a 12 month high of $164.45.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.15). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 44.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPC has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush cut their price objective on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.14.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

