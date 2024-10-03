Park National Corp OH Sells 19,876 Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Park National Corp OH cut its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,876 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $14,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $812,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,990,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at $220,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 81,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after buying an additional 5,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,768,000.

HYLS stock opened at $42.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.53 and a 200-day moving average of $41.04. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $42.35.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

