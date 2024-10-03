Jacobs & Co. CA Has $9.59 Million Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Jacobs & Co. CA lessened its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,930,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,595,268,000 after buying an additional 91,956 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,129,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,011,640,000 after acquiring an additional 213,038 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,210,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,063,377,000 after purchasing an additional 24,329 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 902,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $868,757,000 after buying an additional 184,561 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 540,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $567,864,000 after purchasing an additional 59,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,180.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,015.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,166.00 to $1,242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,118.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $1,040.27 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $769.19 and a one year high of $1,211.20. The company has a market cap of $114.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,127.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,036.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,088.95, for a total transaction of $2,031,980.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,311,496.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,447,575.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,088.95, for a total value of $2,031,980.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,311,496.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,033 shares of company stock worth $9,399,345. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

