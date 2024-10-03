Park National Corp OH Decreases Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $5,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,887,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,670,032,000 after purchasing an additional 174,251 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,393,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,221,599,000 after acquiring an additional 80,536 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Trane Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,176,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,870,000 after acquiring an additional 11,930 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,085,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,060,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,402,000 after purchasing an additional 309,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,902.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $394.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $345.92.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Trane Technologies stock opened at $387.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $184.02 and a twelve month high of $391.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.22. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

