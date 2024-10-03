Park National Corp OH Sells 108 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Park National Corp OH decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $4,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 710,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,985,000 after buying an additional 32,177 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,504.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 605,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,454,000 after purchasing an additional 582,503 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 473,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,989,000 after purchasing an additional 8,594 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 790.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 309,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,745,000 after buying an additional 274,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 303,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $280.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $280.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $222.27 and a one year high of $289.14.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

