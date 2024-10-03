Park National Corp OH Has $6.16 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 61.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,672 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $6,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 106,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after buying an additional 13,656 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,297,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $15,787,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 753,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,425,000 after buying an additional 23,239 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 150,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after buying an additional 8,558 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $45.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.74. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $46.80.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

