Park National Corp OH Raises Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Park National Corp OH boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 495,636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $28,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 1,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.8% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 45 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% during the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.44.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

CMG opened at $57.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.21 billion, a PE ratio of 61.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.82 and its 200-day moving average is $81.23. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $35.37 and a one year high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $866,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 473,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,052,740.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,918,589. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.