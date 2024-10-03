Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Acquired by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,344 shares during the quarter. Take-Two Interactive Software accounts for about 2.1% of Park National Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $59,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TTWO. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter worth about $2,446,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 25,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter valued at $154,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $638,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 142,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,149,000 after buying an additional 11,280 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $28,617.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,645,755.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.10.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $151.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of -6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.86. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.34 and a 52-week high of $171.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 70.33%. Analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

