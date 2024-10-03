First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH cut its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 284,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $16,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,372,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,656,000 after acquiring an additional 687,098 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,872,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,117 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,634,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,754,000 after buying an additional 210,398 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5,315.6% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 4,216,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,813,000 after buying an additional 4,138,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,209,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,717,000 after buying an additional 159,003 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance

RDVY stock opened at $58.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.80. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52 week low of $43.30 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.1912 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

