20,842 Shares in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Bought by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA purchased a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,554,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andina Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Cascade Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% during the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 40.0% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $638.00.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $496.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $76.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $513.92 and its 200-day moving average is $553.21. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $448.26 and a one year high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 24.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total value of $5,701,189.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,655,789.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Geus Aart De sold 27,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.58, for a total value of $17,167,450.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,177,544.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total transaction of $5,701,189.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,655,789.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,635 shares of company stock worth $31,921,800. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

